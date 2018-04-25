LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

WWF to launch project to protect snow leopards in Mongolia

1
2018-04-25 10:45Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Mongolia Program Office is to implement a project on protecting snow leopards in Mongolia's westernmost province, local authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the environment and tourism authority of Bayan-Ulgii province, the five-year project will be implemented from the beginning of next month.

Under the project, the WWF experts in cooperation with the provincial office will attempt to protect the snow leopards' range and prey animal species, conduct a relevant population census, and implement measures to better manage the animal's hunting area and proper pasture land.

There are 500-1,000 snow leopards in Mongolia, according to a survey conducted in 2000.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.