China's national political advisory body honors former members

2018-04-25 10:25Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Wang Yang (C), chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presents memorial plates to some Standing Committee members of the 12th CPPCC National Committee, who retired in March after the 13th CPPCC National Committee was formed, in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

China's national political advisory body honored its former Standing Committee members at a ceremony held Tuesday.

Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attended the ceremony and expressed thanks to the Standing Committee members of the 12th CPPCC National Committee who are currently in Beijing.

The members, who retired in March after the 13th CPPCC National Committee was formed, were presented memorial plates at the ceremony.

Wang praised the contribution made by the Standing Committee members in formulating and implementing major policies and deployment of the Party and the state over the past five years.

As socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, Wang said the people's political advisory bodies will make greater contributions to realizing the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

　　

