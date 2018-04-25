LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese police seize 1.3 tons of cocaine

1
2018-04-25 09:47Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Police in south China's Shenzhen city have detained 10 suspects and seized 1.3 tons of cocaine worth of over 1 billion yuan (160 million U.S. dollars), according to the public security department of Guangdong Province Tuesday.

The police received a tip-off in July 2017 and set up a task force. In August, they arrested five suspects and confiscated 40 kg of cocaine in a residential area in Shenzhen.

Following the suspects' interrogation, the police found another three suspects in Guangzhou in February attempting to smuggle 1,291 kg of cocaine.

The investigation revealed that they had taken orders from two more suspects who transported the drugs from South America. The two fled abroad but were extradited in March.

Further investigation and evidence collection are underway.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.