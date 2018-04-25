LINE

Schools, parents urged to stop children from becoming addicted to internet

2018-04-25 09:16Xinhua

Chinese primary and middle schools have been asked to take actions to prevent students from "becoming addicted to internet," the Ministry of Education said Tuesday.

Schools were asked to enhance students' awareness of violent and vulgar online content and the negative impacts of online games, and provide assistance and guidance for students who showed signs of being addicted to such content or games, the ministry said in a press release.

They should also tighten the management of internet access within schools and regulate the use of mobile phones by students.

The ministry also published an open letter to parents, calling on them to be more aware of this issue and to better intervene.

Li Mingxin, principal of Beijing Primary School, told Xinhua that the policy is much needed and important.

Admitting that use of mobile phones and easy access to internet have caused problems among some students and in the management of school, Li said the ministry policy supports schools to discipline students using mobile phones.

　　

