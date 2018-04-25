LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Suspect of Toronto van attack to appear in court Tuesday

1
2018-04-25 08:36Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The man suspected of driving a van to attack pedestrians in a bustling area here Monday is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning, CTV has reported.

Police said charges have been brought against the suspect named Alek Minassian, who is a 25-year-old student at Seneca College.

He was arrested after a brief sidewalk standoff with a police officer not far from the carnage where a van killed 10 people and injured 15 others.H Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday evening that his government is monitoring the situation closely. He offered his condolences to the loved ones of those who were killed, adding that "we should all feel safe walking in our cities and communities."

Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said the van attack is not part of a plot that poses a threat to national security.

"I've had the opportunity to consult with the senior officials of the security and police agencies of the Government of Canada, and on the basis of all available information at the present time there would appear to be no national security connection to this particular incident," Goodale said at a press conference in Toronto Monday night.

There was no information to change Canada's risk level and the "horrendous" events "do not appear to be connected in any way to national security," Goodale said.

The incident occurred about 29 km from the city center, where foreign ministers from the G7 countries were meeting to discuss world issues. Goodale said that all the foreign ministers he was meeting with expressed their support and sympathy over the incident.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.