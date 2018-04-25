Informal meeting provides good atmosphere for in-depth talks between Chinese, Indian leaders: Foreign Ministry

Both Chinese and Indian sides agreed that an informal meeting will provide a good atmosphere for leaders of the two countries to hold in-depth talks on issues of common concern, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lu Kang made the remarks at a routine news briefing when asked why the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from April 27 to 28 in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, will be an informal one.

Lu said that Xi and Modi have maintained frequent interactions in various forms in recent years on both bilateral and multilateral occasions, including Xi's visit to India in 2014 and Modi's visit to China in 2015, as well as the BRICS, G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summits.

The important census reached between the two leaders have provided strong guidance to the development of bilateral relations, Lu said, adding they have also established a good working relationship and close personal friendship.

As leaders of the two biggest developing countries, Xi and Modi both feel it necessary to hold in-depth talks on overall, long-term, and strategic issues regarding China-India relations and international affairs, Lu said.

"We believe that the two leaders will achieve important new consensus and guide the healthy and steady development of bilateral relations," Lu said.