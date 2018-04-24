Xi stresses importance of The Communist Manifesto

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed the importance of studying The Communist Manifesto.

The purpose of reviewing The Communist Manifesto is to understand and grasp the power of the truth of Marxism and write a new chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, Xi said Monday when presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

It's also for the purpose of firming up Marxist belief and tracing back to the source of theory for a Marxist party to maintain the advanced nature and purity, Xi said.

The ability of the whole Party to solve the practical problems of contemporary China with the basic principles of Marxism should be enhanced.

It's necessary to "apply the scientific principles and the spirit of The Communist Manifesto to the overall planning of activities related to the great struggle, great project, great cause, and great dream," he said, calling The Communist Manifesto a monumental work that has a scientific perspective on the development of human society and was written to benefit the people and seek liberation for humanity.

The Communist Party of China is a loyal inheritor of the spirit of The Communist Manifesto, Xi said.

Xi called on the Party to foster stronger confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and adhere to the ideals and convictions of the Communists, to fear no risks and never be confused by any interference.

Xi urged Party members to "stay true to our founding mission," always put the people in the most prominent place in their hearts, work hard for the people's interests and happiness, and promote well-rounded human development and all-round social progress.

Xi called for commitment to safeguarding and promoting China's development interests, and opening wider to the outside world.

Xi stressed that China should push the international community to jointly shoulder the responsibility of the times, and cooperate to respond to challenges brought by economic globalization.

China should make economic globalization more open, inclusive and balanced so that its benefits and opportunities are shared by different countries, social strata and groups of people, said Xi.

To lead the people in the great social revolution and achieve national rejuvenation, the Party must carry forward the spirit of reforming itself, said Xi.

The Party must not waver in its determination, lower the requirement or cut the efforts in ensuring full and strict governance over the Party, Xi said.

Xi noted that the Party must always preserve its character of a Marxist governing party, always remain ahead of the time, and always be the backbone of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation.

Xi urged Party members to solve problems with new ideas, new thinking and new methods, and learn from excellent practices, asking them to increase their understanding of the laws that underlie governance by a Communist party, the development of socialism, and the evolution of human society.

More efforts should be made to develop Marxism in the 21st century and in contemporary China, and write a new chapter of adapting Marxism to the Chinese context, Xi said.

Xi called for efforts to further study and interpret the works of Marxism, popularize them and have them embraced by hundreds of millions of people.