U.S., Japan host dialogue on 3rd-country infrastructure cooperation

The United State and Japan on Monday hosted a roundtable discussion on promoting bilateral cooperation on infrastructural construction in a third country with the help of public-private partnerships.

The dialogue was hosted by the U.S. Department of State and the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as part of the cooperation under the U.S.-Japan Economic Dialogue.

According to a joint statement released by the two governments, during the roundtable, a wide range of U.S. and Japanese government agencies and numerous companies identified avenues to expand cooperation to assist nations in Asia Pacific and beyond in securing "quality infrastructure and best value solutions" that meet their sustainable social and economic goals.

More than 150 government officials and private sector representatives attended the roundtable to identify specific activities in such areas as commercial cooperation, joint financing and risk mitigation, policy advocacy, and capacity building.

Participants discussed opportunities for more effective cooperation in the fields of energy, transportation, water and sanitation and telecommunication.