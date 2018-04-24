Shanghai World Expo site a popular tourist spot

The 2010 Shanghai World Expo ended eight years ago, but the expo site has become a popular tourist attraction in China's financial hub.

Statistics from the World Expo management bureau showed that the annual number of visitors to the site has exceeded 10 million.

Some of the buildings created for the expo, such as China Art Museum, and River Mall, have become important venues for hosting cultural events, with about 700 such events held at the site each year, accounting for about 45 percent of Shanghai's total events.

A variety of other cultural venues such as opera houses and parks are currently under construction at the site. Once completed, they are expected to draw more tourists.