Politics

Cambodia-China ties solid, reaching high level: PM

2018-04-24 14:58Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Tuesday that the Cambodia-China ties were solid and were reaching a high level.

He made the remarks during a meeting here with Chen Wu, chairman of southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to Eang Sophalleth, an assistant to the prime minister.

"Samdech Techo also lent his support to every Chinese investment from Guangxi to Cambodia," the assistant told reporters after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Hun Sen also supported a memorandum of understanding signed on Tuesday between Guangxi and Cambodia in the development of a sea port in southwestern Cambodia's Kampot province.

He said the port project was very important and could be an economic corridor that went in line with China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also accepted an invitation from Chen to attend the 15th China-ASEAN Expo, which will be held in Nanning city from September 12 to September 15.

For his part, Chen expressed his gratitude to Hun Sen for supporting the China-ASEAN Expo and promised to encourage more Chinese investors and tourists to Cambodia.

　　

