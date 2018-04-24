Universal signs global music deal with Kris Wu

Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, announced an exclusive international recording agreement with Kris Wu, one of Asia's biggest stars and an artist whose creative success spans music, film and television.

Future music works from Wu will be released internationally through a partnership of Interscope Geffen A&M in the United States, Island Records in the United Kingdom and Universal Music China, as well as UMG's operations in more than 60 countries, delivering impactful worldwide campaigns across digital platforms, physical releases, audio-visual titles and select live events.

The 27-year-old Wu, who is a music producer, singer song-writer and actor, was born in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. In October last year, he became the only Chinese artist to reach No. 1 on the US iTunes Chart with the smash success of the single Deserve, featuring American rapper Travis Scott.

Over the past few years, Wu has steadily built an international following thanks to a series of viral hits that he produced and wrote, including July, B.M., 6, and Juice, a song featured in XxX: Return of Xander Cage, a 2017 movie that co-starred Wu as a member of Vin Diesel's super-agent team.

Lucian Grainge, UMG's Chairman and CEO, said, "Kris Wu is an incredibly talented recording artist, songwriter, actor and entrepreneur. I'm thrilled that Kris is joining the UMG family and honored that we will have the opportunity to build upon his remarkably successful career."

Wu said, "It's my pleasure to be part of this collaboration with Universal Music Group. I'm enjoying the time to share creative and vision of my music. As a singer-songwriter and producer, the album I'm working on now is elaborately produced and rounded by me and I will keep working to deliver more beautiful works to all my audiences around the world."