LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Defense ministers of SCO member states meet in Beijing

1
2018-04-24 14:00CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
CGTN Photo

CGTN Photo

The 15th Defense Ministers' Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe presided over the meeting.

Defense ministers from the SCO member states participated in the event, and the defense minister of Belarus also attended as a special guest.

This is the first defense ministers' meeting after the bloc was expanded for the first time to add India and Pakistan as full members last year.

During a group meeting with defense ministers from SCO member countries on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation with other SCO members in defense and security so as to contribute to long-term regional stability and prosperity.

(CGTN's Le Tian also contributed to the story.)

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.