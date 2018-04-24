LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China develops ducted fan drone

1
2018-04-24 13:20Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China has developed its first civilian unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, with a ducted fan system.

The drone, which looks like a rice cooker, made its debut and soon become one of the stars at the 19th Hobby Expo China held in Beijing from April 20 to 22.

Developed by China Aerospace Science and Industry Co., Ltd. (CASIC), the drone weights just 280 grams and is small enough to fit in the palm of the hand.

He Yu, an engineer at CASIC, said the ducted fan system enables the drone to take off vertically and land in a narrow space.

Developers also located the drone's rotor inside the duct, which can prevent the rotor being damaged during flight.

The power efficiency of the drone is about 30 percent higher than common drones with four or six axes, as its power system is similar to a carrier rocket, said Zhao Tianlong, a member of the research team.

The ducted fan drone has potential applications in search and rescue, reconnaissance in complex environments, indoor security, pipeline inspection, scientific research, and flight performance, said He.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.