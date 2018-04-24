LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China's first unmanned bookstore launches

1
2018-04-24 13:20Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

On World Book and Copyright Day, which fell on Monday, Alibaba's Tmall and Zhida Bookstore debuted China's first unmanned bookstore. Located near Fudan University, the bookstore allows customers to process their payments using facial recognition technology.

Using a mobile payment system based on facial recognition technologies offered by Tmall, it takes only three steps to select and purchase items at the bookstore. Customers must open their Alipay app to scan a QR code installed on a digital screen to pass through the gate.

They can then browse the shop. At the exit, a payment system will automatically scan the customer's face, recognize the price tag of their book and deduct the cost from the customer's Alipay - all in a matter of seconds.

The bookstore boasts over 6,000 literary works. In the future the bookstore will explore a 24-hour operation model.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.