Communist Manifesto publications on display in Shanghai

An exhibition of different versions of the Communist Manifesto, written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, opened in Shanghai on Monday.

This year marks the 200th anniversary of Marx's birth as well as the 170th anniversary of the publication of the Communist Manifesto, the guiding political document for the communist movement.

The exhibit consists of eight Chinese versions and eight English versions of the work, as well as versions in 21 other languages, such as Spanish, Japanese, and Latin.

Among the displayed Chinese versions, the earliest version has no preface or annotation, while the latest version has seven prefaces and 45 annotations, according to Chen Hongjuan, associate professor at East China Normal University.