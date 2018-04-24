LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Communist Manifesto publications on display in Shanghai

1
2018-04-24 13:11Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

An exhibition of different versions of the Communist Manifesto, written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, opened in Shanghai on Monday.

This year marks the 200th anniversary of Marx's birth as well as the 170th anniversary of the publication of the Communist Manifesto, the guiding political document for the communist movement.

The exhibit consists of eight Chinese versions and eight English versions of the work, as well as versions in 21 other languages, such as Spanish, Japanese, and Latin.

Among the displayed Chinese versions, the earliest version has no preface or annotation, while the latest version has seven prefaces and 45 annotations, according to Chen Hongjuan, associate professor at East China Normal University.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.