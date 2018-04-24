LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Arson suspect arrested after KTV fire kills 18

1
2018-04-24 12:17Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Police have arrested the suspect responsible for a fire in a KTV bar that killed 18 people and injured another five early Tuesday in south China's Guangdong Province.

Liu Chunlu, 32, confessed when he was arrested at his home in Yingde City, according to the city government.

"I was drunk last night and had had a fight with unknown people (before the fire)," Liu told police.

The fire was reported at around 0:30 a.m. in a bar in Yingde, and was out by 0:55, said a statement issued by the public security bureau of Qingyuan which administers Yingde.

The injured are receiving treatment at hospital.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.