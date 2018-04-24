Arson suspect arrested after KTV fire kills 18

Police have arrested the suspect responsible for a fire in a KTV bar that killed 18 people and injured another five early Tuesday in south China's Guangdong Province.

Liu Chunlu, 32, confessed when he was arrested at his home in Yingde City, according to the city government.

"I was drunk last night and had had a fight with unknown people (before the fire)," Liu told police.

The fire was reported at around 0:30 a.m. in a bar in Yingde, and was out by 0:55, said a statement issued by the public security bureau of Qingyuan which administers Yingde.

The injured are receiving treatment at hospital.