Top legislature to inspect on statistics law implementation

2018-04-24 11:16Xinhua

China's top legislature will conduct a round of inspections on the implementation of the Statistics Law in 13 provincial-level regions.

The National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee announced the inspections, which will run until the end of May, at a meeting in Beijing on Monday. The law was enacted in 1983 and revised in 2009.

Wang Dongming, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 13th NPC, said this will be the first nation-wide inspection on the Statistics Law implementation since the revision.

The inspection teams will examine major measures which governments at all levels and their departments have taken to carry out the reform in the management of statistics, implement the law, and ensure the authenticity and accuracy of statistical data, according to the NPC.

A new regulation on the implementation of the revised Statistics Law took effect last August.

　　

