Former world No. 1 Ding leads Xiao at snooker worlds

2018-04-24 11:03Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Ding Junhui of China competes during the first round match against Xiao Guodong of China at the World Snooker Championship 2018 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, Britain, on April 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

China's former world No. 1 Ding Junhui took a 6-3 lead over compatriot Xiao Guodong in the first round of the snooker worlds at Crucible Theatre of Sheffield on Monday.

Asia's top star Ding, the beaten finalist in 2016, trailed 2-0 early on but hit back to win six of the next seven frames as he fired in contributions of 68, 124, 57 and 72.

Ding, who won four of their five previous professional meetings, is expected to seal the victory when the match resumes at 10am on Tuesday.

Mark Allen scored a 10-5 win over Liam Highfield to book his place in the second round while world number 51 Jamie Jones recorded a thrilling 10-9 victory against 2005 World Champion Shaun Murphy.

　　

