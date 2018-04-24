LINE

Russia World Cup trophy arrives in Mongolia

The FIFA World Cup trophy arrived in Mongolia on Monday as part of the tour leading up to this year's tournament in Russia.

The 18-carat gold trophy was welcomed by Mongolian officials, including President Khaltmaa Battulga and football fans.

Ulan Bator is the 55th city visited during the tour, which is expected to travel to 91 cities in 51 countries.

The tour began last year in Russia and will conclude in Osaka, Japan, on April 30.

The trophy will be on display in Ulan Bator's Shangri-La Mall for several hours, where fans will be able to admire it and take photos.

　　

