China's aid contributes to Vanuatu's development: ambassador

China's assistance has made great contributions to the development of Vanuatu and has earned wide recognition and appreciation from both the government and its people, said the Chinese ambassador to the South Pacific Island state on Monday.

Speaking in his article named "The road to common development," which is also published by the island nation's Daily Post newspaper, Chinese Ambassador Liu Quan said China's aid to Vanuatu has been increasing year by year.

"Chinese people believe that China will do well only when the world does well. As the second largest economy and permanent member of UN security council, China is determined to fulfill its international responsibilities and obligations," he said.

"Within its ability, China provides its assistance to other developing countries under the framework of South-South cooperation, to help other developing countries, especially the least developed countries, to achieve UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals."

The ambassador stressed that when providing foreign assistance, China adheres to the principles of not imposing any political conditions, not interfering in the internal affairs of the recipient countries and fully respecting their right to independently choosing their own paths and models of development.

The basic principles that China upholds in providing foreign assistance are mutual respect, equality, keeping promise, mutual benefits and win-win.

According to the ambassador, most of the projects in Vanuatu are funded by Chinese grants, including the National Convention Center, Prime Minister's Office, Korman Stadium and Malapoa College.

As for the the concessional loan, he pointed out that China always bears in mind the debt-paying ability and solvency of Vanuatu, avoiding heavy debt burden to the government.

With joint efforts, China-Vanuatu relations are in an excellent shape and it has set a good example for China's ties with other pacific island countries, the ambassador said.