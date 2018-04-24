French lawmakers endorse new immigration bill

The National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament, has endorsed by a large majority a new bill to handle migration crisis and asylum requests.

"The ( National) Assembly adopted the draft law for controlled immigration, effective right of asylum and successful integration," it said in a statement. The decision came on late Sunday.

A total of 228 deputies voted in favor, 139 deputies against and 24 abstained, it added.

With new measures balancing between efficiency and humanity, the government aims to double to 90 days the time in which illegal migrants can be detained and shorten the deadlines for applying for asylum to six months.

It also wants to make illegal crossing of borders an offence punishable by one year in jail and fines and to quickly sent home illegal economic migrants.

French President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move (LREM) party has so far be very united. However, the new migration rules triggered disquiet in his camp that may test his majority.

14 members of the LERM abstained and the lawmaker Jean-Michel Clement opposed the bill.

"I decided to take leave from the parliamentary group 'the Republic on the Move' from this day, "Clement said in a statement following the vote.

After the National Assembly's approval, the bill will pass to the Senate for debate in June.