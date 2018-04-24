China calls for ideas on design of manned lunar landing

China on Monday called for submissions from the public with creative approaches for the design of its manned lunar landing and ascent vehicles.

According to Zhou Jianping, chief designer of China's manned space program, the aim is to find innovative ideas for the design of manned lunar surface landing and ascent vehicles.

Submissions should include new concepts, approaches, and technology, and will be accepted from people from all walks of life with an interest in the space program.

"Manned lunar exploration is an important part of the manned space program," Zhou said. "The public is welcome to provide their ideas for the development of the Chinese manned space program."

Yang Liwei, director of the China Manned Space Engineering Office, said in June last year that China is making preliminary preparations for a manned lunar landing mission.

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) also confirmed the plan, which will consist of a manned spaceship, a propulsion vehicle and a lunar lander. The manned spaceship and the lunar lander will be sent into circumlunar orbit separately, according to Wu Yansheng, president of CASC.

A CASC report issued in November said around 2030, heavy carrier rockets will be launched to provide powerful support to manned lunar landing missions and sufficient transportation power for samples from Mars to return to Earth.

People with an interest can find further information on the China Manned Space website www.cmse.gov.cn.