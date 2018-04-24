China to build strong, modern border and coastal defense

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Monday reviewed a proposal on strengthening border and coastal defense in the new era through joint efforts of the Party, government, military, police and the civilian sector.

The leadership of the CPC must be strengthened in building a strong and modern border and coastal defense, according to a statement released after a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

"Joint efforts by the Party, government, military, police and the civilian sector constitute a unique advantage of China's border and costal defense," the statement said.

The statement stressed strengthening planning and coordination, improving institutional mechanisms, and advancing border administration in accordance with the law.

China will coordinate border defense with Belt and Road construction, poverty alleviation and ecological preservation to promote economic and social development and opening-up of border areas, and safeguard the security, stability, prosperity and development of border and coastal as well as sea areas under its jurisdiction.