U.S. Waffle House shooting suspect arrested after manhunt

2018-04-24

The gunman accused of killing four people at a Waffle House in the southern U.S. state of Tennessee was arrested on Monday following an intensive manhunt, police said.

"Travis Reinking apprehended moments ago in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk," the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department tweeted.

Reinking, 29, fled the restaurant in Nashville's Antioch neighborhood barefoot and naked after the fatal shooting early Sunday morning, the police said.

It's unclear whether Reinking was armed when he was arrested. Police warned earlier he might be armed with one of the four guns seized from him last year after he tried to enter the White House.

Reinking, described as a white man with short hair from the state of Illinois, was said to have suffered from mental problems for years. He once claimed that singer Taylor Swift had been stalking him.

The shooting took place less than two miles from a mass shooting that killed one with nine injured at an Antioch church during Sunday morning services in September.

　　

