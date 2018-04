A fire, allegedly set on purpose in a KTV bar, killed 18 people and injured another five early Tuesday in Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province, local police said.

The fire was reported at around 0:30 a.m. in the bar on Chayuan Road of Yingde city under Qingyuan, and was put out at 0:55, said a statement issued by the public security bureau of Qingyuan City.

Investigation into the case is under way.