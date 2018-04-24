LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese, Russian FMs hold talks on ties

1
2018-04-24 08:49Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Beijing, capital of China, April 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Beijing, capital of China, April 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Monday held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Wang called on both countries to prepare well for the next stage of high-level exchanges in line with the consensus reached by the two presidents, forge ahead with cooperation in various areas, and enhance coordination within multilateral frameworks so as to inject new impetus into China-Russia relations.

China and Russia need to enhance coordination whether it is out of the needs of maintaining their own interests or to safeguard world peace and stability, said Wang.

It is not a temporary means nor it will be affected by external factors that the two countries enhance strategic coordination, he said.

It is a strategic choice rooted in the fundamental interests of both peoples as well as an inevitable historical result that complies with the trend of times and the global trend of peace and development, he said.

China attaches great importance to mature and stable strategic relations with high-level mutual trust with Russia, Wang said.

Lavrov said it has always been Russia's priority to develop the Russia-China comprehensive partnership of strategic coordination.

Russia will work with China to make sure that the two presidents have successful meetings and the bilateral ties make new progress, he said.

On the Korean Peninsula issue, Wang said the announcement by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) that it will stop nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches is a very important step towards a political solution to the denuclearization of the peninsula and is conducive to easing regional tensions.

Wang said China hopes that the leaders' meetings between the DPRK and the Republic of Korea (ROK), and between the DPRK and the United States will be successful so that the correct path will be opened for lasting peace on the peninsula.

He said China and Russia, sharing similar views on the Korean Peninsula issue, need to further enhance coordination and communication under the new circumstances in order to make their contribution to the political settlement of the issue.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.