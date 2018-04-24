LINE

Kim Jong-un visits Chinese embassy over fatal bus accident

DPRK leader Kim Jong-un visited the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang on Monday morning to express his condolences over a bus accident in which 32 Chinese tourists died.

At a meeting with Li Jinjun, Chinese ambassador to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kim expressed his deep sympathy and sincere solicitude on the heavy casualties in Sunday's deadly bus crash, in which four North Koreans also perished, according to a statement from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The accident happened in North Hwanghae province in the DPRK's southwest. Two other Chinese also were left in critical condition after the crash.

Kim asked Li to convey his sincere condolences to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese Party and government, and to the victims' families. Kim also visited the injured in the hospital, saying the DPRK would provide full treatment and cooperate with the Chinese side.

Li thanked Kim for visiting the embassy and the hospital. He also thanked the Party and state leaders and heads of relevant ministries of the DPRK, who went to the accident scene to direct rescue operations.

Li emphasized that it fully demonstrated the great attention the DPRK paid to helping address the tragedy and said that the Chinese side will closely coordinate with the DPRK in the accident's aftermath.

　　

