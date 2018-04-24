LINE

Beijing 2022 launches brainstorming session to learn from PyeongChang 2018

2018-04-24

The organizers of Beijing 2022 launched a wide range of discussions to better learn from PyeongChang 2018 on Monday.

Participants from the Beijing Organizing Committee, relevant government departments, venue owners, designers and other stakeholders of Beijing 2022 will take part in the 10-day discussions to summarize their practical experiences at the PyeongChang Games and provide assistance to Beijing 2022.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) have developed a concept of knowledge transfer to share previous host cities' best practices in order to help the next host city in all possible ways.

Benefiting from this, Beijing 2022 sent 254 staff to PyeongChang 2018 to work with the local organizing committee or learn from the frontlines as an official observer.

The brainstorming sessions will look at the planning, operational and technical elements of organizing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, such as sporting, accommodation, transportation, culture and logistics. There will also be sessions organized that will address the experiences of Games participants such as athletes, spectators, workforce and the media.

Zhang Jiandong, Vice Mayor of Beijing and Executive Vice President of Beijing 2022, said that "the Beijing Organizing Committee will fully absorb the Games experiences of PyeongChang 2018, and fully complete the necessary knowledge transfer so as to improve our capability to organize the Games."

　　

