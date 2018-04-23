Newly-elected Armenian PM resigns amid days of protests

Newly-elected Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan said on Monday that he would resign from his post following days of street protests against him.

"In the current situation, there are several solutions, but I won't choose any of them," Sargsyan announced the surprise move in a statement released on the official website, referring to the large-scale anti-government protests mainly in the capital city of Yerevan.

Protests led by Armenian opposition MP and leader of Civil Contract Party Nikol Pashinyan were held before Sargsyan took up office on April 17. They accused the 63-year-old former president of clinging to power.

"Nikol Pashinyan was right. I was wrong," he said, adding that "I am leaving the position of the head of state, and the post of Prime Minister of Armenia."

Sargsyan said he met with the leaders of protests on Sunday, adding that he decided to fulfill the demands of the street movement that has lasted over 10 days.

Under a revised constitution approved in a referendum in December 2015,most of the executive powers shifted to the prime minister while the presidency has become a largely ceremonial post.

The amendment move was seen by some critics as an attempt by Sargsyan to stay in power. He has served as president of the ex-Soviet country for 10 years.

In the biggest political crisis in a decade, tens of thousands of protesters have marched through Yerevan, disrupting public transportation and blocking major roads.