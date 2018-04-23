China refutes U.S. criticism on human rights

China on Monday called a recent U.S. report on human rights "biased," saying its attempt to interfere in China's internal affairs was "doomed to fail."

"China has lodged representations to the United States over it," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang at a daily press briefing.

His comments were made with reference to the global human rights report for 2017 released by the U.S. State Department, which criticized human rights in China.

"The United States releases such report year after year, and points fingers at other countries. Most members of the international community are disgusted with this," Lu said.

He said this year's report, as always, ignored facts and was heavily biased.

"China has clearly informed the United States that its attempt to interfere in China's internal affairs and hinder China's development was in vain in the past, and will not succeed in the future," Lu said.

"The Chinese government attaches great importance to protecting and advancing human rights,and historic progress has been achieved in human rights. The Chinese people have the best say in this regard," he said.

"China is in favor of talks and exchanges among countries on human rights based on equality and mutual trust," he said. "Most countries, including China, are opposed to politicizing the human rights issue."