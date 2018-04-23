Xi expects SCO Qingdao summit to be success

China regards boosting the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as one of its diplomatic priorities, said President Xi Jinping Monday, adding that he believes the upcoming SCO summit in the coastal city of Qingdao, Shandong Province, in June will be a success.

Xi made the remarks in a group meeting with foreign ministers from Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as with SCO secretary-general, and the director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Executive Committee.

They are in Beijing to attend the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled for Tuesday.