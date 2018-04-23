LINE

Xi urges all-out rescue effort in DPRK road accident

2018-04-23 20:47Xinhua

President Xi Jinping on Monday asked the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to take "all necessary means" immediately to handle a major road accident there involving Chinese tourists.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for "all-out" effort to rescue the injured and handle ensuing issues for the deceased.

A tourist bus fell from a bridge in North Hwanghae Province at around 6 p.m. Sunday. The victims included 34 Chinese -- 32 were killed and two were seriously injured.

　　

