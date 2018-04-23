LINE

State Council appoints, removes officials

The State Council announced the appointment and removal of several senior officials Monday.

Zhang Jiwen was named vice minister of the General Administration of Customs of China.

Zhou Liujun and Deng Boqing were appointed deputy heads of the International Development Cooperation Agency.

Qu Yunhai was named deputy head of the State Immigration Administration.

Liu He is no longer deputy chief of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Han Wenxiu is no longer deputy director of the State Council Research Office.

Zhuang Rongwen was removed from the post of deputy director of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

　　

