Chinese version of Aristophanes' 'The Birds' hits stage in Beijing

A Chinese version of Aristophanes' comedy "The Birds" will be performed at the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) starting Thursday.

The original Greek version of "The Birds" was staged at the NCPA in February 2008. Ten years later, the NCPA Drama Ensemble is offering the audience a new rendition of "The Birds" that blends Greek drama with Chinese culture.

Written by Aristophanes (446-386 B.C.) and first performed in 414 B.C., the original version of "The Birds," set in a bird kingdom, criticizes social ills and presents a lighthearted take on an ideal world.

The new version of "The Birds," adapted by famed Chinese theater director Luo Jinlin and Greek drama expert Luo Tong, adopts the aesthetics of both Greek comedy and Chinese drama.

The play will be staged through Wednesday next week.