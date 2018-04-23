LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

Chinese version of Aristophanes' 'The Birds' hits stage in Beijing

1
2018-04-23 16:51Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A Chinese version of Aristophanes' comedy "The Birds" will be performed at the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) starting Thursday.

The original Greek version of "The Birds" was staged at the NCPA in February 2008. Ten years later, the NCPA Drama Ensemble is offering the audience a new rendition of "The Birds" that blends Greek drama with Chinese culture.

Written by Aristophanes (446-386 B.C.) and first performed in 414 B.C., the original version of "The Birds," set in a bird kingdom, criticizes social ills and presents a lighthearted take on an ideal world.

The new version of "The Birds," adapted by famed Chinese theater director Luo Jinlin and Greek drama expert Luo Tong, adopts the aesthetics of both Greek comedy and Chinese drama.

The play will be staged through Wednesday next week.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.