Republic of Korea (ROK) president Moon Jae-in and the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un will hold an official dinner at the Panmunjom joint security area during their historic summit, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kwun Hyuk-ki said on Monday.

Kwun also said the third round of working-level meetings were held at Panmunjom earlier on Monday and that the two sides agreed to start the summit on Friday morning.