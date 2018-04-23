LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Surviving S Korean wartime sex slavery victims fall to 28 as another dies of old age

1
2018-04-23 16:08Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The number of surviving South Korean victims to Japan's wartime sex slavery fell to 28 as another one passed away Monday.

Choi Duk-nye died of old age at the age of 97, according to the Korean Council for the Women Drafted for Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, a local advocacy group supporting the victims.

The bereaved families of the "comfort women" victim asked her life and burial service not to be disclosed to media, the advocacy group said.

"Comfort women" is a euphemism for girls and young women who were kidnapped, coerced or duped into sex servitude for Japanese military brothels before and during World War II.

With Choi's death, the number of surviving South Korean victims fell to 28 among 238 women who had identified themselves as former sex slaves.

In 2018 alone, four aged South Korean victims died.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.