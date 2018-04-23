LINE

China's high-quality development off to good start: CPC Politburo

2018-04-23 Xinhua

China has seen a good start to its high-quality development, the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee said Monday.

The Chinese economy has maintained its steady growth momentum in the first quarter of this year, as major economic indicators pointed to stronger domestic demand and good coordination between the growth of the industrial and service sectors, according to a statement released after a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The country's GDP expanded 6.8 percent year on year in the first three months of 2018, unchanged from the growth rate in the previous quarter, official data showed last week.

Economic restructuring has played a bigger role in supporting growth as good progress was made in developing new industries and upgrading traditional sectors, the statement said.

　　

