Russian military officials to visit Britain in confidence-building tour

A group of Russian military inspectors will visit a designated district in Britain and receive briefings there about military activities by the British side, a senior Russian military official said Monday.

The visit, to be carried out within the framework of Vienna Document 2011 on Confidence and Security-Building Measures, is scheduled between April 23-26, Sergei Ryzhkov, head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, was quoted by Sputnik news agency as saying.

Russian inspectors will visit training grounds and ranges, receive briefings on military activities, formations and units in the specified area, as well as the information about Britain's military drills Joint Warrior 18/1 slated for April 21-May 4, added Ryzhkov.

The Vienna Document is an agreement between the participating states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to promote information sharing and beef up regional security.

The document has been revised periodically, and the provisions of the current 2011 version include an annual exchange of military information about forces located in Europe.