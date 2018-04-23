LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Chinese scientists find nanomaterial could reduce lead levels in rice

1
2018-04-23 15:43Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese scientists have discovered a nanomaterial that reduces the lead levels in rice, potentially helping improve the quality of rice, and ensuring food safety.

Lead in soil can be absorbed by rice roots, seriously affecting rice quality and food safety. This calls for research on how to reduce the migration of lead from soil to rice, to minimize its threat to human health.

Nano-hydroxyapatite (nHAP) is a nanomaterial that has been used in the restoration of lead-contaminated water and soil. Researchers from the Institute of Solid State Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences used hydroponic experiments to investigate nHAP's potential for reducing the toxicity and mobility of lead in rice.

They found that nHAP existing in root cells was beneficial for reducing lead levels and restraining the movement of lead from the roots to shoots. The research was published in the journal "Environmental Science: Nano."

The research provides a theoretical basis for environmental nanomaterials inhibiting lead. It also provides technical support for reducing the absorption and transfer of lead in rice.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.