LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China launches astronaut selection process

1
2018-04-23 15:04chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download
Astronauts Zhang Xiaoguang, Nie Haisheng and Wang Yaping (from left to right) wave after getting out of the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft following its successful landing at the main landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on June 26, 2013. (Photo/Xinhua)

Astronauts Zhang Xiaoguang, Nie Haisheng and Wang Yaping (from left to right) wave after getting out of the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft following its successful landing at the main landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on June 26, 2013. (Photo/Xinhua)

China officially launched the selection of its third batch of astronauts on Monday, and is expected to select about 17 to 18 trainees, including women, an official closely related to manned space announced.

"The selection consists of three periods, and we will select not only males but also female candidates for the third batch of astronauts," said Yang Liwei, deputy head of the China Manned Space Agency and the nation's first astronaut.

"The total number of candidates will be about 17 to 18. The types of astronauts covered are pilots, maintenance engineers and payload scientists," he said.

The work backgrounds and types of people eligible for recruitment will also be different from previous selections.

"The scope will cover not only pilots from the People's Liberation Army Air Force, but also flight engineers and scientists from related industries, universities and institutions," Yang said.

In the previous two rounds, only pilots from the PLA Air Force were selected.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.