'Rampage' continues to lead Chinese box office

Hollywood sci-fi monster film "Rampage" continued to lead the Chinese box office, earning a total of 658 million yuan (about 105 million U.S. dollars) as of late Sunday, according to Maoyan, a major film database in China.

Released in China on April 13, the film tells the story of primatologist Davis Okoye, played by Dwayne Johnson, fighting together with George, a giant silverback gorilla, to stop giant monsters from destroying the world.

Second place went to "21 Carats," a domestic romantic comedy, with a box office of 57.17 million yuan since it hit Chinese screens three days ago.

Steven Spielberg's sci-fi film "Ready Player One" was in the third place, generating over 14.54 million yuan as of Sunday. It has earned more than 1.3 billion yuan since its release in China on March 30.

The film features the adventures of five young players of a virtual reality game called OASIS in both the game and real life.

Wes Anderson's animated film "Isle Of Dogs," with a box office of 25.46 million yuan, took the fourth place since its release three days ago, according to the database.