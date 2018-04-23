LINE

GRAMMY festival to visit Beijing for the first time

2018-04-23 13:59People's Daily Online

At the end of this month, April 30, Beijing will be abuzz with GRAMMY winners and nominees in the country's first ever GRAMMY Festival.

GRAMMY winners such as Pharrell Williams, Pheonix, Macy Gray and Daya will perform in the first festival of its kind at Beijing's Changyang Music Theme Park in Fangshan. Alongside them will be performances by award nominees OneRepublic and Carly Rae Jepsen among other famous names.

"The GRAMMY Festival in China will bring together GRAMMY-nominated and GRAMMY-winning artists with the extraordinary Chinese culture to provide audiences with a unique, unrivaled live music experience," said Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow on the event's official website.

The festival has been organized by joint partners Bravo Entertainment and China Music Vision Ltd, and hopes to be a way for famous talent all over the world to come together. The event comes as the next stage in making the GRAMMY awards more accessible to a Chinese audience, as many musicians across the world have observed a rise in the Chinese music market and want to get involved.

The first ever GRAMMY festival in China will run from 2-10 pm on April 30. There are still early bird tickets available, you can find more information and tickets here.

　　

