S Korea stops loudspeaker broadcast against DPRK ahead of summit

South Korean military has stopped blaring loudspeaker broadcast against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) early on Monday, ahead of the inter-Korean summit later this week, according to Seoul's defense ministry.

The ministry said in a statement that anti-DPRK broadcasts via loudspeakers sitting along the military demarcation line (MDL) has stopped from 12:00 a.m. local time Monday (1500 GMT Sunday).

The peace gesture came ahead of the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un on Friday in the border village of Panmunjom.

The South Korean military had operated loudspeakers near Panmunjom to criticize the DPRK regime.

South Korea resumed the psychological warfare of anti-DPRK broadcasts in January 2016 in response to Pyongyang's fourth nuclear test.