Chinese state councilor meets with former Myanmar president

2018-04-23 09:35Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (1st R) meets with former Myanmar President U Thein Sein in Beijing, capital of China, April 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday met with former Myanmar President U Thein Sein, vowing to promote the development of the China-Myanmar economic corridor.

Wang said the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries witnessed a substantial progress, and China was willing to work together with Myanmar to push forward construction of the China-Myanmar economic corridor and inject new impetus to Myanmar's economic development.

He said China is glad to see that Myanmar made headway in its peace and reconciliation process and to play a constructive role in promoting peace talks.

For his part, U Thein Sein said Myanmar appreciated China's efforts in helping advance its domestic peace process as well as promote its economic growth and social development, and expected to push the Myanmar-China comprehensive strategic cooperation to a new high.

　　

