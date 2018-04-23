ROK halts propaganda broadcasts ahead of inter-Korean summit

The Republic of Korea (ROK) announced Monday that it has stopped propaganda broadcasts over the border with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) ahead of inter-Korean summit talks this week.

The ROK's Ministry of National Defense said it's expected to "reduce military tensions" and help to create "the mood of peaceful talks" on the peninsula in a statement.

The move followed Pyongyang's recent peace gestures, including the weekend announcement of the decisions to shut down its nuclear test facilities and suspend nuclear tests and long-range missile launches.

Related news: DPRK stops nuclear tests and missile launches

The Republic of Korea (ROK) announced Monday that it has stopped propaganda broadcasts over the border with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) ahead of inter-Korean summit talks this week.

World leaders praise Kim Jong-un's decision

The decision by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to discontinue nuclear tests indicates its continued efforts to hold dialogues with the international community and create an environment favorable for its economic development, Chinese experts said.