Construction materials, equipment to be transported into THAAD site

1
2018-04-23

The Republic of Korea's (ROK) defense ministry said it will begin transporting construction materials, equipment and personnel into the U.S. missile defense base, 300 kilometers south of Seoul, on Monday, according to Yonhap news agency.

It is reported that the move aims to improve the living conditions of over 400 ROK and US troops stationed at the base in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

Last year, the U.S. installed six launchers of the controversial Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile defense system at the site, along with a powerful X-band radar station and a fire control and communications unit, to counter the missile threat from the DPRK.

The announcement came after police blocked the entrance to the THAAD site on Sunday evening as local residents and activists blocked the transport and clashed with police.

　　

