LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Chinese researchers develop new drug to inhibit cancer stem cells

1
2018-04-23 00:12Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese researchers have developed a new drug that can inhibit the growth and spread of cancer stem cells.

Researchers from Wuhan and Shanghai announced that a molecular targeted synthetic drug called WYC-209 could kill or inhibit the proliferation of stem cells of melanoma and lung, ovarian, and breast cancers.

Through experiments on mice, researchers found that the drug can also prevent metastasis of lung cancer in 87.5 percent of cases.

The research, led by Wang Ning, professor at Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and Yu Biao, researcher at Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, was published in the journal Nature Communications on April 11.

The cancer stem cell therapy is a current strategy for cancer treatment.Inhibiting cancer stem cells can decrease the chances of new tumors. Wang and Yu started cooperating on synthesizing the new drug in 2014.

According to researchers, animal experiments show that the new drug can treat malignant tumors with low toxicity.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.