Overseas-born pandas meet public in southwest China

Giant panda "Xingbao" eats in its enclosure in Qianlingshan Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Two giant pandas, born in Japan and Spain respectively, meet the public in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sunday.

The two males, Hai Bang and Xing Bao, are on display for the public at Qianlingshan Park in Guiyang, capital of Guizhou. Hai Bang and his twin were born in Japan in 2010, while Xing Bao was born in Spain in 2013.

Xing Bao remained low-key, while Hai Bang walked into the shade, shaking his head and twisting his body.

"This panda is so cute. Is he dancing?" said Wu Yuqi, a primary school student who viewed the pandas.

Li Da, head of the panda enclosure, said that shaking head and tail is a habit of Hai Bang whenever he is nervous or happy.

"As China has proposed the coordinated development of people and nature, bringing the pandas to Guiyang allow more Chinese to understand the importance of wildlife diversity," said Li.

He said the park has a 37-member team taking care of the pandas.