Chinese purification plants improve water quality in Cuba

2018-04-22 Xinhua

A donation by China of 14 purification plants is helping to improve water quality in central Cuba, local media reported Saturday.

The installation of these plants, which is a priority for the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources, is being carried out in the central province of Camaguey and seeks to guarantee the drinking quality for the local population, said the Cuban News Agency (ACN).

According to engineer Enrique Sanchez, who is in charge of the installation, the plants have a capacity of processing 500 liters of water per hour, with the liquid being disinfected through ultraviolet (UV) light.

The engineer said that the first plant was set up in the town of Brasil in February, which "allowed to prove its effectiveness, to obtain adequate physico-chemical and bacteriological indicators."

Two other filters have been installed in the municipalities of Minas and Vertientes, while the rest will come online in the first half of this year in Sibanicu, Guaimaro, Nuevitas, Florida and Camaguey city.

Treatment systems and disinfecting water through UV light guarantee the elimination of pathogens, with an almost total efficiency, said the report.

　　

