Trump calls DPRK's nuke test suspension 'very good news'

2018-04-21

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted twice to commend the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s earlier announcement to suspend its nuke and nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests.

Trump said in the first twitter that the announcement and the decision of the DPRK are "very good news" for the country and the world.

"Big progress!" He tweeted, adding that he looks forward to his meeting with the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un.

According to the official KCNA news agency, the DPRK will suspend the tests starting from Saturday. The nation also decided to close a nuke test site to ensure the transparency of its test-halting effort.

Trump told the media on April 9 that he will meet with Kim in May or early June.

In a separate twitter sent some four hours later on Friday, Trump claimed that Kim once sent him a message that his nation "will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles" and "shut down a nuclear test site in the country's Northern Side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear tests."

"Progress being made for all!" he added.

The DPRK's announcement came ahead of Kim's meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in slated for April 27 at the border village of Panmunjom.

A positive momentum around the Korean Peninsula has been built up in recent months, thanks to the inter-Korean good faith resulting from the diplomacy around the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and Peninsula denuclearization, and efforts of related countries to promote dialogue between the DPRK and South Korea, and with the United States.

 

　　

